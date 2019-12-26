Deaths listed for Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
0 entries

Deaths listed for Friday, Dec. 27, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BISHOP, Worth "Bill," Mount Zion

CASTEEL, Richard Jr., Lovington

CLUFF-BOONE, Helen, Windsor

COOK, Donald L., Argenta

HILQUIST, Clara Ann, Decatur

HUGHES, J.R., Decatur

KIGER, David E., Decatur

MILLER, Nancy E., Sullivan

NICHOLLS, Anna Jean, Decatur

RANDOLPH, Patricia Rae, Decatur

RATCLIFF, Vickie L., Decatur

VINCENT, Evelyn M., Taylor Springs

VIRDEN, Gilbert L., Assumption

WILSON, Sara, Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Lovington

Tribute Store.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News