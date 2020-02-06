Deaths listed for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
Deaths listed for Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

COLLINS, Rozetta Jane, Decatur

ERNST, Clarence Raymond, Forsyth

FORKER, Margaret Jeanne, Decatur

HEIN, Gary L., Decatur

KEARNEY, Marjorie M., Shelbyville

MYERS, Bernard L., Maroa

NORDYKE, Alphalene "Alf," Vandalia

NORTH, Herbert Lee, Clinton

PARSONS, Edward H., Decatur

SANCHEZ, Esther, Shelbyville

SENGER, Mary Suzanne, Decatur

TAYLOR, Grace E., Decatur

VAHLKAMP, Mary Jo, Decatur

WILLIAMS, Sharon Sue, Decatur

