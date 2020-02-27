Deaths listed for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

BEASLEY, Arthur Allen Sr., Decatur

COOPER, Arthur E., Weldon

CORNELL, James O., Decatur

DAMERY, Darrell R., Blue Mound

DONELSON, Robin L., Decatur

DOOLEY, Gary Dale, Vandalia

DUNN, Debbie Kay, Decatur

FITZJARRALD, Georgia Ellen, Arthur

JONES, Juanita A., Macon

McCONNELL, Gary L., Argenta

RINE, Ronald Eugene, Decatur

