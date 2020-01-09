Deaths listed for Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
Deaths listed for Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

BRIGHT, Steven E., Moweaqua

COFFMAN, Marlene, Decatur

CONOVER, Judith A., Lincoln

FEDIE, Francis, Decatur

McKINNEY, Ervin E. "Jiggs," Niantic

PICKEL, Doris Louise, Mount Zion

TAYLOR, Lawrence E., Clinton

THOMAS, Oscar Leon, Strasburg

