Deaths listed for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURGER, Kristopher S., Decatur

CAIRNS, James B., Mount Zion

CLEARY, Sherry A., Decatur

ETHINGTON, Clarence Lester, Oakland

HARDWICK, Beverly Ann, Decatur

HUNTER, Patricia P., Decatur

JAKOBY, Phyllis A., Clinton

STANICK, Frank August, Decatur

TROTTER, Robert L., Decatur

ZIENTARA, Emmett Earl, Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Decatur href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/services-pending/funerals-pending-for-friday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News