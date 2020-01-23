Deaths listed for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

ASHENFFELTER, Mildred Louise, Decatur
BABCOCK, Helen Louise, Decatur
CONNOLLY, Niceene Kay, Wapella
CRUZAN, Alice Jeanne, Decatur
GERMAN, Maurine Hilda Louise, Decatur
GIFFORD, Harold Lee, Decatur
HALL, William L., Moweaqua
KUEHL, Donald P., Decatur
LIVINGSTON, Ottis Langston, Decatur
NELSON, James "Ross," Decatur
NICKEY, Janine April, Decatur
SINGLETON, James E., Monticello
TAYLOR, Robert L., Beecher City
WAELTZ, Sue Ellen, Decatur
