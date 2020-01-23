Deaths listed for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
ASHENFFELTER, Mildred Louise, Decatur

BABCOCK, Helen Louise, Decatur

CONNOLLY, Niceene Kay, Wapella

CRUZAN, Alice Jeanne, Decatur

GERMAN, Maurine Hilda Louise, Decatur

GIFFORD, Harold Lee, Decatur

HALL, William L., Moweaqua

KUEHL, Donald P., Decatur

LIVINGSTON, Ottis Langston, Decatur

NELSON, James "Ross," Decatur

NICKEY, Janine April, Decatur

SINGLETON, James E., Monticello

TAYLOR, Robert L., Beecher City

WAELTZ, Sue Ellen, Decatur

