Deaths listed for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

BRADFORD, Frederick, Decatur
CHEW, Shirley M., Decatur
EDWARDS, Beverly Ann, Decatur
GOLUBA, Venita Jean, Lincoln
LITTLE, Daniel E., Beecher City
LOCKART, Ruth, Herrick
You have free articles remaining.
LOWRY, Sonny, Decatur
MANNEY, Junious T., Decatur
MASON, Carl D., Clinton
McCURRY, Sarah J., Lincoln
PRICE, Hilda O., Decatur
TYLER, Paul, Moweaqua
WARRICK, Robert J., Atlanta
To plant a tree in memory of Decatur
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.