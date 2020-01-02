Deaths listed for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
Deaths listed for Friday, Jan. 3, 2020

BRADFORD, Frederick, Decatur

CHEW, Shirley M., Decatur

EDWARDS, Beverly Ann, Decatur

GOLUBA, Venita Jean, Lincoln

LITTLE, Daniel E., Beecher City

LOCKART, Ruth, Herrick

LOWRY, Sonny, Decatur

MANNEY, Junious T., Decatur

MASON, Carl D., Clinton

McCURRY, Sarah J., Lincoln

PRICE, Hilda O., Decatur

TYLER, Paul, Moweaqua

WARRICK, Robert J., Atlanta

