Deaths listed for Friday, July 10, 2020
Deaths listed for Friday, July 10, 2020

BRANDT, Emma Lou, Atlanta

MATTINGLY, Theodore Eugene Sr., Decatur

McGEE, Donna Marie Harlow, Lincoln

PAGEL, Cheryl Elaine, Effingham

PICKRELL, Mary Rebecca, Decatur

RUCKER, James Lee, Decatur

SIMS, Marcia A., Assumption

STOCKTON, Dixie J., Decatur

STUTZMAN, Marla Kay, Arthur

TIBBS, Gwendolyn R., New Holland

