Deaths listed for Friday July 17, 2020
Deaths listed for Friday July 17, 2020

CATHCART, Edward Lyle, Decatur

CRUMBLE, Ethel Andrew, Decatur

EKENA, Mary Ann (Capron), Decatur

HOLLAND, Joe Bud, Shelbyville

NEIERS, Nicholas, Decatur

WILSON, Norma Jean, Decatur

