Deaths listed for Friday June 12, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Friday June 12, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DAVID, Hugh J., Decatur

HEDRICK, Richard, Decatur

LANCASTER, Debra K., Illiopolis

MATLOCK, James E., Decatur

McCONNELL, Robert F., Taylorville

REED, Mildred, Decatur

WHITAKER, Linda S., Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Decatur href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/services-pending/funerals-pending-for-friday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News