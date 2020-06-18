Deaths listed for Friday, June 19, 2020
Deaths listed for Friday, June 19, 2020

BEADLES, Nancy T., Clinton

BECKER, Dorothy Pearl, Decatur

BRECHNITZ, Erik C. Jr.,  Decatur

DICKSON, James W. Jr., Decatur

FARMER, Kenneth, Decatur

FINNEY, Phillip Gaylord, Springfield

PARK, Billy, Sullivan

WILSON, Mary L., Lincoln

