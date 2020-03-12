Deaths listed for Friday, March 13, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Friday, March 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BALLINGER, Sarah "Sally," Decatur

EDWARDS, Pauline, Decatur

HAMMER, William D., Argenta

LANE, David Archer Sr., Decatur

LETTRICH, Anne L., Decatur

McCARTHY, Terence Robert Sr., Decatur

MEIXNER, Maria Marta, Decatur

ROBERTS, Ronnie, Mount Zion

SCOTT, Terry Lee, Macon

TOMES, James R. "Cec," Clinton

WEISS, Patricia Sue, Clinton

To plant a tree in memory of " href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/funerals-today-for-friday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News