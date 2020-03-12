Deaths listed for Friday, March 13, 2020

BALLINGER, Sarah "Sally," Decatur
EDWARDS, Pauline, Decatur
HAMMER, William D., Argenta
LANE, David Archer Sr., Decatur
LETTRICH, Anne L., Decatur
McCARTHY, Terence Robert Sr., Decatur
MEIXNER, Maria Marta, Decatur
ROBERTS, Ronnie, Mount Zion
SCOTT, Terry Lee, Macon
TOMES, James R. "Cec," Clinton
WEISS, Patricia Sue, Clinton
