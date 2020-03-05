Deaths listed for Friday, March 6, 2020

ANDERSON, Mildred Bernice, Monticello
CADE, Carlene, Lincoln
ERNST, Harry Richard, Monticello
EVANS, Mildred Ruth, Decatur
FRUCHTL, Jack E., Oreana
GODSEY, David Pitt, Decatur
GREGORY, Cheryle Louise, Decatur
GROUND, Walter "Gary," Chatham
HALL, Cheryll Lynn, Decatur
LANDERS, Robert Dale, Decatur
LETTERLY, Eugene L., Latham
SILLS, Harold L. "Choke," Decatur
SMITH, Donald E., Decatur
THOMPSON, Thomas Sr., Decatur
VANMETER, Rex Harold, Decatur
YOUNG, Janet Mae, Sullivan
