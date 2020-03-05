Deaths listed for Friday, March 6, 2020
Deaths listed for Friday, March 6, 2020

ANDERSON, Mildred Bernice, Monticello

CADE, Carlene, Lincoln

ERNST, Harry Richard, Monticello

EVANS, Mildred Ruth, Decatur

FRUCHTL, Jack E., Oreana

GODSEY, David Pitt, Decatur

GREGORY, Cheryle Louise, Decatur

GROUND, Walter "Gary," Chatham

HALL, Cheryll Lynn, Decatur

LANDERS, Robert Dale, Decatur

LETTERLY, Eugene L., Latham

SILLS, Harold L. "Choke," Decatur

SMITH, Donald E., Decatur

THOMPSON, Thomas Sr., Decatur

VANMETER, Rex Harold, Decatur

YOUNG, Janet Mae, Sullivan

