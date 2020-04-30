Deaths listed for Friday, May 1, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Friday, May 1, 2020

  • 0
BRELSFOARD, Nancy, Maroa

BRICENO, Eric, Decatur

DEHORITY, Barbara J., Pana

GOLEANOR, Jackie Sue, Decatur

KINNEY, Steven M., Kenney

LECKRONE, Donald Secor, Decatur

LORD, Charles M., Shelbyville

NORRIS, John Junior, Decatur

WALTERS, Richard Lee, Oakley

WOLFE, Jerry, Decatur

