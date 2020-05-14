Deaths listed for Friday, May 12, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Friday, May 12, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROWN, Reagan, Decatur

DONWELL, John, Decatur

McMILLAN, Leona M., Altamont

MERIDETH, Donald E., Mount Zion

PERRY, Thelma L., Decatur

PRINCE, Rosie, Decatur

ROSS, Greg, Warrensburg

SLOAN, Kenneth M., Assumption

TIMMERMAN, Eugene William, Oakley

TRUEBLOOD, David, Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News