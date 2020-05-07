Deaths listed for Friday, May 8, 2020
Deaths listed for Friday, May 8, 2020

CONWAY, Michael L., Decatur

MORRIS, James Joseph, Monticello

UNDERWOOD, Robert Alton, Decatur

WAFFLARD, Barbara E., Bement

WEAVER, Merle Dean, Clinton

