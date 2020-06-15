Deaths listed for June 16, 2020
Deaths listed for June 16, 2020

BROWN, Robert Andrew, Decatur

COGAN, Leslie Ann, Decatur

JONES, Lawrence L., Arthur

KARCHER, Ruth Marie, Decatur

SARVER, Paul L., Herrick

