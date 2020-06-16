Deaths listed for June 17, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for June 17, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRECHNITZ, Erik C. Jr., Decatur

DICKSON, James W., Decatur

FINNEY, Phillip Gaylord, Decatur

GAMBREL, Alice B., Clinton

HALL, Stanley Ray, Decatur

HOOD, Martha, Decatur

HYLAND, Patricia Rose, Decatur

KRUSE, Mildred M., Decatur

MAPLE, Calvin, Decatur

MICHAEL, Margaret Lee, Pleasant Plains

MILLER, Elizabeth, Forsyth

PENNYCUFF, Roselyn, Shelbyville

REED, Louis T., Decatur

ROEDER, William, Shelbyville

SANDERS, Shemilah L., Decatur

SMITH, Carolyn, Centralia

SNOW, Glen, Decatur

WEST, Jeanine, Decatur

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News