Deaths listed for June 20, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for June 20, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HOLLAND, Joe Bud, Shelbyville

MICHAEL, Margaret Lee, Pleasant Plains

OSSOWSKI, John Henry, Decatur

PARK, Billy, Sullivan

POLLEY, Linda S., Oblong

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News