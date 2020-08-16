You have permission to edit this article.
Deaths listed for Monday Aug. 17, 2020
BEASLEY, Ronald "Petie", Decatur

HAYES, Joseph Sr., Decatur

JONES, Delbert L., DeWitt

JOHNSON, Diane L., Decatur

KIZER, Tommy Jr.,Decatur

RITCHIE-STONE, Agnes Kay, Decatur

SCHMIDT, Karen, Decatur

SNOW, John Wayne, Macon

