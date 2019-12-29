Deaths listed for Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
Deaths listed for Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

BROWN, Bobby James, Decatur

DEFEBAUGH, Helen Joan, Clinton

DUNN, Stelma E., Mattoon

FEDIE, Kimberly S., Maroa

MADDEN, Margaret "Peggy," Decatur

RANDOLPH, Patricia Rae, Decatur

RICHEY, Phyllis May, Decatur

ROBERTSON, Robert D. Jr., Blue Mound

ROMANO, F. Paul, Decatur

SPEAGLE, Helen Wanda, Decatur

TAYLOR, Lawrence, Clinton

WHITTINGTON, Melvin C., Forsyth

WILLIAMS, Louise, Decatur

