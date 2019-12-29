Deaths listed for Monday, Dec. 30, 2019

BROWN, Bobby James, Decatur
DEFEBAUGH, Helen Joan, Clinton
DUNN, Stelma E., Mattoon
FEDIE, Kimberly S., Maroa
MADDEN, Margaret "Peggy," Decatur
RANDOLPH, Patricia Rae, Decatur
You have free articles remaining.
RICHEY, Phyllis May, Decatur
ROBERTSON, Robert D. Jr., Blue Mound
ROMANO, F. Paul, Decatur
SPEAGLE, Helen Wanda, Decatur
TAYLOR, Lawrence, Clinton
WHITTINGTON, Melvin C., Forsyth
WILLIAMS, Louise, Decatur
To plant a tree in memory of
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.