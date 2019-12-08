Deaths listed for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
Deaths listed for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019

COMPTON, Paul Franklin, Shelbyville

DUNN, Lisa L., Decatur

KING, Tommy III, Decatur

KIRGAN, Gary Wayne, Warrensburg

MARETTI, Joan, Decatur

MOSER, Kenneth, Decatur

REED, Frederick, Shelbyville

STONE, Betty Jean, Decatur

