Deaths listed for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

ASHBY, Joseph Eugene, Decatur
ATER, Michael David, Decatur
BARLOW, Virginia Sue, Farmer City
BONDS, Thelma, Decatur
BORERO, Alfie, Decatur
BROWNING, Wanda J., Decatur
ELSON, Lynda, Monticello
FLAUGHER, Lawrence, Decatur
KISTLER, Randy L., Olney
KROHN, John F., Bethany
MATHENY, Kathleen, Shelbyville
McCHRISTY, Genova, Stonington
MITCHELL, Gwendolyn, Decatur
PAGEL, Doris Ellen, Argenta
SHADWELL, Terry D., Shelbyville
WHITE, Steven, Decatur
WILSON, Floy Lucille, Shelbyville
