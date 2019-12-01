Deaths listed for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
Deaths listed for Monday, Dec. 2, 2019

ASHBY, Joseph Eugene, Decatur

ATER, Michael David, Decatur

BARLOW, Virginia Sue, Farmer City

BONDS, Thelma, Decatur

BORERO, Alfie, Decatur

BROWNING, Wanda J., Decatur

ELSON, Lynda, Monticello

FLAUGHER, Lawrence, Decatur

KISTLER, Randy L., Olney

KROHN, John F., Bethany

MATHENY, Kathleen, Shelbyville

McCHRISTY, Genova, Stonington

MITCHELL, Gwendolyn, Decatur

PAGEL, Doris Ellen, Argenta

SHADWELL, Terry D., Shelbyville

WHITE, Steven, Decatur

WILSON, Floy Lucille, Shelbyville

