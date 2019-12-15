Deaths listed for Monday, December 16, 2019
BROWN, Helen Rebecca, Owaneco

BURKE, William F., Shelbyville

EKENA, Carl R., Decatur

FORCUM, Bradley W., Mode

HART, Barbara S., Decatur

HUNT, Lucinda Sue, Decatur

PAGE, Kenneth L., Shelbyville

TAMMEUS, Ollie A., Armington

VINCENT, Maxine Virginia, Taylorville

WIGGINS, Lorraine Ruth, Decatur

