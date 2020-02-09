Deaths listed for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

BRIGHT, Richard Lee, Decatur
BROWN, Florence M., Vandalia
DENNIS, Heather Erin, Decatur
GILLESPIE, Joan E., Decatur
GRUEN, Phyllis, Decatur
JACKSON, Sylvia A., Decatur
KEARNEY, Marjorie Marie, Shelbyville
KELSHEIMER, Winona E., Decatur
MYERS, Bernard Linville, Maroa
NORTH, Herbert L., Clinton
RITTENHOUSE, Arlene, Monticello
SANCHEZ, Esther L., Shelbyville
SENGER, Mary Suzanne, Decatur
VAN SCYOC, Ella Louise, Neoga
WIGGINS, Etta, Decatur
