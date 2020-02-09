Deaths listed for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
Deaths listed for Monday, Feb. 10, 2020

BRIGHT, Richard Lee, Decatur

BROWN, Florence M., Vandalia

DENNIS, Heather Erin, Decatur

GILLESPIE, Joan E., Decatur

GRUEN, Phyllis, Decatur

JACKSON, Sylvia A., Decatur

KEARNEY, Marjorie Marie, Shelbyville

KELSHEIMER, Winona E., Decatur

MYERS, Bernard Linville, Maroa

NORTH, Herbert L., Clinton

RITTENHOUSE, Arlene, Monticello

SANCHEZ, Esther L., Shelbyville

SENGER, Mary Suzanne, Decatur

VAN SCYOC, Ella Louise, Neoga

WIGGINS, Etta, Decatur

