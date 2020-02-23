Deaths listed for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRUMLEVE, Donald Edward, Teutopolis

GADBURY, James Leslie, Monticello

KNECHT, Marilyn, Lincoln

LAFFEY, Sandra J., Clinton

McCONNELL, Gary L., Argenta 

MILLER, Ruby, Shelbyville

To plant a tree in memory of Monticello href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/services-pending/funerals-pending-for-monday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News