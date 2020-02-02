Deaths listed for Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Monday, Feb. 3, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AHOLA, Joyce V., Decatur

ARTHUR, Maxine, Mattoon

CRUITT, Lois M., Shelbyville

O'MALLEY, Michael M., Nokomis

WEHRLE, Clyde L., Cowden

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News