Deaths listed for Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Monday, Jan. 13, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BENZ, Randy L., Argenta

BUNDY, Thomas L., Clinton

JENNINGS, Juanita E., Bement

JONES, Alice V., Bethany

KAUZLARICH, Walter W. Jr., Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News