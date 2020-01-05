Deaths listed for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

BAUGHER, Betty, Decatur
BROOKHOUZEN, Eugene "Dutch," Forsyth
EDWARDS, Beverly Ann, Decatur
GALBO, Filippo, Monticello
HICKS, Mildred Virginia, Decatur
MUNSON, Jean Marie, Decatur
OPALKA, Robert Roy, Decatur
ROWE, Eugene C., Sullivan
SNOKE, Guyneith L., Clinton
WHITE, John Thomas, Decatur
WRAY, June L., Decatur
