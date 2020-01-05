Deaths listed for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Monday, Jan. 6, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAUGHER, Betty, Decatur

BROOKHOUZEN, Eugene "Dutch," Forsyth

EDWARDS, Beverly Ann, Decatur

GALBO, Filippo, Monticello

HICKS, Mildred Virginia, Decatur

MUNSON, Jean Marie, Decatur

OPALKA, Robert Roy, Decatur

ROWE, Eugene C., Sullivan

SNOKE, Guyneith L., Clinton

WHITE, John Thomas, Decatur

WRAY, June L., Decatur

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News