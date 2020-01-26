Deaths listed for Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
Deaths listed for Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

GERMAN, Maurine Hilda Louise, Decatur

GROVES, Gloriajean M., Dalton City

JELKS, Willie Roy, Decatur

O'BRIEN, Carol A., Decatur

