Deaths listed for Monday July 20, 2020
0 entries

AITKEN, William "Roy", Beecher City

EKENA, Mary Ann (Capron), Decatur

HOKE, Gary Wayne, Clinton

NORTH, William I. "Bill", Clinton

SCHULER, Alma, Decatur

WOODARD, Allan D., Lincoln

