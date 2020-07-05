Deaths listed for Monday July 6, 2020
Deaths listed for Monday July 6, 2020

CHAPPELL, Sonja K., Mount Zion

HAGERMAN, Patricia Ann Sitton, Sullivan

KASEY, Brenda, Windsor

LITTLE, William Price, Decatur

MEIER, Robert F., Maroa

SPELLMAN, Benita May, Decatur

