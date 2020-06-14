Deaths listed for Monday June 15, 2020
Deaths listed for Monday June 15, 2020

CLEMENT, Robert J.. Macon

CONWAY, Sharon Sue, Oreana

DICKSON, James W., Decatur

FLICKINGER, Clark, Decatur

LOWE, Ferrel Elaine, Vandalia

MAGUET, Martin Lynn, Monticello

SPITZER, Mike A., Mount Zion

