Deaths listed for Monday, March 2, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Monday, March 2, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BROWN, Charles Douglas, Decatur

CHRISTNER, Ellen, Shelbyville

CORNELL, James O., Decatur

HALL, Cheryll Lynn, Decatur

HARRISON, Duane Dean, Decatur

HOPKINS, Savannah Sue, Clinton

LANE, Norman Robert, Clinton

MARTIN, Franky E., Decatur

MILLER, Jim D., Decatur

RICHARDSON, Joyce E., Sullivan

RINE, Ronald Eugene, Decatur

To plant a tree in memory of Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News