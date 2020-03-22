Deaths listed for Monday, March 23, 2020
Deaths listed for Monday, March 23, 2020

ELAM, Loyd E., Lincoln

JONES, Willie D., Decatur

JOYNER, Anthony Lynn "Tony," Springfield

LOY, Vernalee, Shelbyville

 

