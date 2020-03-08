Deaths listed for Monday, March 9, 2020
Deaths listed for Monday, March 9, 2020

ANDERSON, Mildred Bernice, Monticello

BURKHART, Paula J., Taylorville

DRABING, Michael, Decatur

GOODING, Margaret A., Decatur

MAYBERRY, Lynda, Decatur

McBRIDE, Pamela S., Mount Zion

McINTYRE, Charles F., Decatur

OLIGER, Alvin Leon, Moweaqua

PETERS, Sandra L., Decatur

TULL, Robert L., Shelbyville

VanMETER, Rex Harold, Decatur

