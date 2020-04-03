Deaths listed for Saturday, April 4, 2020
Deaths listed for Saturday, April 4, 2020

BULLA, Corwin Lee, Decatur

BURGESS, James Lewis, Decatur

CLARK, Debra K., Decatur

HEWEY, B. Elizabeth, Argenta

KOEHLER, Jodi, Lincoln

LOY, Timothy D., Lerna

ZUMWALT, Betty J., Monticello

