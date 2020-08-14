You have permission to edit this article.
Deaths listed for Saturday Aug. 15, 2020

BEASLEY, Ronald "Petie", Decatur

BELL, Margaret Therese "Peggy", Decatur

ERVIN, Erick, Decatur

KELLER, Clinton Joe, Decatur

JONES, Richard "Dick" Dean, Decatur

MANNING, Opal L., Shelbyville

OVERBY, Paul E., Jr., Assumption

TEETERS, Mary Lynn, Mahomet

WALLACE, Dorothy Jeanne, Decatur

