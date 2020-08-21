 Skip to main content
Deaths listed for Saturday Aug. 22, 2020
Deaths listed for Saturday Aug. 22, 2020

COURTRIGHT, Lowman L., Stewardson

CRAWFORD, Gregory K. "Greg," Monticello

DICKEY, Mary I., Decatur

FONNER, Dorothy Yvonne, Mount Zion

HOWARD, James W., Decatur

SMITH, Katari, Decatur

