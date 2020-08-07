You have permission to edit this article.
Deaths listed for Saturday Aug. 8, 2020
Deaths listed for Saturday Aug. 8, 2020

BARR, Dolores, Texarkana, Texas

HILL, Janice Eileen, Decatur 

KERSEY, Joanne Frances, Decatur

KILLAM, Nancy Lou, Tower Hill

MARTINDALE, Robert “Bob” Alvin Martindale, Decatur

POWERS, Donald E., Shelbyville

RYDER, Morgan Allysse, Gridley

STORM, Lillian A. (Kuizin), 93, Mahomet

SWARTS, Harold Michael, Cisco

VIEWEG, Timmie "Tim" C., Decatur

Taylor, William, Decatur

