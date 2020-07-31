You have permission to edit this article.
Deaths listed for Saturday August 1, 2020
Deaths listed for Saturday August 1, 2020

CARTER, Dennis E., Clinton

CREEK, Judith "Judy" A., Mount Zion

CUTLER, Faye, Moweaqua

DAVIS, Florence Ellen, Decatur

FLAMM, Robert A., Sullivan

MORRIS, Jerry T., Wapella

MORRISON, Joanne, Pana

PARROTT, Mike, Maroa

SCALES, Marie R., Blue Mound

TROXEL, Daniel D. "Danny", Decatur

