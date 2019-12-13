Deaths listed for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
0 entries

Deaths listed for Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BAKER, Donna G., Clinton

BOYLE, Delores L., Clinton

CRAVEN, Timothy R., Gifford

ENDRIZZI, Martin, Decatur

MASSEY, Curtis Allen, Decatur

McKEAN, Beverly Ann, Decatur

NEGRETE, Ricky, Clinton

PHARIS, Gary L., Mount Pulaski

POLING, Jay Daniel, Decatur

SPRAGUE, Maxine L., Decatur

SULLIVAN, Sharon Lee, Lincoln

TURNER, Alvinetta, Mount Zion

VINCENT, Maxine Virginia, Taylorville

WADE, William Eugene, Decatur

WEIKLE, James Lawrence "Bud" Sr., Maroa

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News