Deaths listed for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
Deaths listed for Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019

BARNETT, Robert K., Maroa

BENSON, Sandra A., Decatur

COARTNEY-PEAK, Jean, Decatur

COX, Dale L., Decatur

DONALD, Uriah L., Shelbyville

FINLEY, Robert D. Jr., Decatur

HAM, Rickie Lynn, Decatur

LEMAIRE, Lynette K., Stonington

RICHARDSON, Lloyd Bluford, Decatur

SEELEY, Carol Jane, Cowden

SYMPSON, Dale Eugene, Clinton

TAYLOR, Eddie Earl, Decatur

TURNER, Evelyn Patricia, Decatur

