Deaths listed for Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
Deaths listed for Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

CASTEEL, Richard Jr., Lovington

CATER, Dwight Oren "Buck," Decatur

DELGADO, John Lupe, Decatur

HAMMOND, John B., Decatur

HAWLEY, Lucy C., Decatur

HUGHES, J.R., Decatur

LADSON, Gertrude, Mount Auburn

PIRTLE, Dorothy, Decatur

RICHEY, Phyllis May, Decatur

SMITH, Charles E., Pana

STANDERFER, Jack M., Mahomet

THOMPSON, Clarence W. "Duck," Decatur

WALTERS, Thomas Lynton, Decatur

WEST, LaVonne M., Decatur

WILLIAMS, Louise, Decatur

