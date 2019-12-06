Deaths listed for Saturday, December 7, 2019
Deaths listed for Saturday, December 7, 2019

ATER, Michael David, Decatur

BUSBOOM, Patricia, Decatur

COMPTON, Paul Franklin, Shelbyville

DUNN, Lisa, Decatur

EDWARDS, Frank, Decatur

HAWKINS, James Arthur, Decatur

MARETTI, Joan P., Decatur

MARETTI, Michael P., Decatur

MOORE, Eugene Jackson, Newton

MUNYON, Arlene F., Warrensburg

MYERS, irene M., Moweaqua

NYBERG, Kathleen S., Decatur

REISS, Edward Albert, Decatur

SEITZ, Dallas L., Moweaqua

STONE, Betty Jean, Decatur

TICKNOR, Robert Lee, Decatur

YOCKEY, James L., Shelbvyille

