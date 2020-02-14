Deaths listed for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
0 entries

Deaths listed for Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CRIST, William J., Decatur

CUTLER, William K., Shelbyville

DAVIS, Naomi Edwards, Forsyth

PAYNE, John Leslie Sr., Decatur

RYAN, Harold James, Decatur

SCHEIBLY, Helen E., Decatur

TYNER, Laura Anne, Decatur

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News