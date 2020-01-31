Deaths listed for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
Deaths listed for Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020

ARTHUR, Maxine, Mattoon

BERG, Mary Aileen, Decatur

CRAMER, Patricia Lee, Mount Zion

KELLY, Brian David, Vandalia

LOWE, William David, Decatur

NELSON, James Ross, Decatur

PICKERILL, Barbara Ann, Decatur

RIDDLE, Ronald D., Decatur

SHALLENBERGER, Patricia A., Shelbyville

STROHL, Delores May, Shelbyville

