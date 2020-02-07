Deaths listed for Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020

BEACHEY, Lewis J., Decatur
BURRUS, William, Beecher City
COOK, Betty Jean, Decatur
CRIST, William J., Decatur
HEIN, Gary L., Decatur
JONES, Shirley J., Vandalia
KEARNEY, Marjorie Marie, Shelbyville
You have free articles remaining.
MANLEY, Joan "Joni," Decatur
MILLER, Charles J., Decatur
MYERS, Bernard Linville, Maroa
NORTH, Herbert L., Clinton
OLFIELD, Marie E., Decatur
RYAN, Harold James, Decatur
STROHL, Delores May, Shelbyville
TAYLOR, Kenneth Lyle, Blue Mound
WALKER, Henry L., Decatur
To plant a tree in memory of Decatur href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/funerals-today-for-saturday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.