Deaths listed for Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
Deaths listed for Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020

BUETZER, Saundra E., Ramsey

BULLA, Corwin Lee, Decatur

BURRUS, Janann M., Sullivan

CARNEY, Norman Eugene Sr., Decatur

CORNELL, James O., Decatur

DUNN, Debbie Kay, Decatur

GARNER, Vicki Gene, Argenta

HEINZ, Alverta “Alberta” May, Mount Zion

HOLMES, Charles Isaac "Chuckie," Decatur

HOUSER, Thomas M., Sullivan

JONES, Juanita A., Macon

PARRISH, Clarence Earl, Monticello

SHROYER, Linda Ruth, Decatur

SMITH, Simon "Jay," Cowden

