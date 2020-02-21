Deaths listed for Saturday, February 22, 2020

AUTON, Mary M., Decatur
BRUMLEVE, Donald Edward, Teutopolis
CREVISTON, David P., Shelbyville
GADBURY, James Leslie, Monticello
GARNER, Vicki G., Decatur
GREENE, Doris J., Decatur
HENNE, Sandra J., Shelbyville
HOMER, Dorothy Christine, Dalton City
You have free articles remaining.
JACOBS, Doris M., Decatur
KNOTT, Rose Marie, Lincoln
McGOWAN, Susan Avonne, Waynesville, Mo.
McQUALITY, James Day, Decatur
PEDIGO, Sarieta A., St. Charles, Mo.
SCHLANSER, Rose Mary, Mode
SHIPMAN, Sharon Kay, Macon
SHROYER, Linda, Decatur
SIMPSON, Richard Lee, Moweaqua
To plant a tree in memory of Macon href="https://herald-review.com/obituaries/services-pending/funerals-pending-for-saturday as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.