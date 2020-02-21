Deaths listed for Saturday, February 22, 2020
Deaths listed for Saturday, February 22, 2020

AUTON, Mary M., Decatur

BRUMLEVE, Donald Edward, Teutopolis

CREVISTON, David P., Shelbyville

GADBURY, James Leslie, Monticello

GARNER, Vicki G., Decatur

GREENE, Doris J., Decatur

HENNE, Sandra J., Shelbyville

HOMER, Dorothy Christine, Dalton City

JACOBS, Doris M., Decatur

KNOTT, Rose Marie, Lincoln

McGOWAN, Susan Avonne, Waynesville, Mo.

McQUALITY, James Day, Decatur 

PEDIGO, Sarieta A., St. Charles, Mo.

SCHLANSER, Rose Mary, Mode

SHIPMAN, Sharon Kay, Macon

SHROYER, Linda, Decatur

SIMPSON, Richard Lee, Moweaqua

